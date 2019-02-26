CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Through this financial operation, the EIB will guarantee the mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitisation of a loan portfolio originated by Ceska Sporitelna bank. The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Czech Republic.
By providing capital relief to Ceska Sporitelna, the EIB will increase total loan financing made available to SMEs and Mid-Caps.
In line with EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, Ceska Sporitelna will have to take all measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting SMEs and Mid-Caps will comply with the relevant national and EU environment and procurement legislation.
See above
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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