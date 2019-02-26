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CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,542,446.11
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 76,542,446.11
Credit lines : € 76,542,446.11
Signature date(s)
19/06/2019 : € 76,542,446.11
Other links
Related EFSI register
20/05/2019 - CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2019
20160959
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS
CESKA SPORITELNA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 77 million
EUR 1450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Through this financial operation, the EIB will guarantee the mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitisation of a loan portfolio originated by Ceska Sporitelna bank. The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Czech Republic.

By providing capital relief to Ceska Sporitelna, the EIB will increase total loan financing made available to SMEs and Mid-Caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In line with EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, Ceska Sporitelna will have to take all measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting SMEs and Mid-Caps will comply with the relevant national and EU environment and procurement legislation.

See above

Related documents
20/05/2019 - CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS
Publication Date
20 May 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
92132938
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160959
Last update
20 May 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
20/05/2019 - CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS
Other links
Summary sheet
CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS
Data sheet
CESKA SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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