HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The framework programme is composed of two major components a) construction and refurbishment of a substantial number of student dormitories across the major university campuses in Hungary and b) major expansion and upgrading of two university campuses: one in Budapest and another in Pécs.
The project aims to enhance access to higher education by providing modern and affordable student accommodation. It will also contribute to national human capital formation and innovation capacity by expanding and refurbishing two major university campuses.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended. An EIA is therefore not required by the directive. However, parts of the investments might be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked. For new buildings the following EU directives on energy performance of buildings are applicable: (a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The design of the buildings with regard to energy performance and any specific targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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