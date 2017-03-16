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HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 92,000,000
Education : € 92,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2018 : € 92,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE - ELŐZETES VIZSGÁLATI DOKUMENTÁCIÓ
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/03/2018
20160956
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million
EUR 191 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework programme is composed of two major components a) construction and refurbishment of a substantial number of student dormitories across the major university campuses in Hungary and b) major expansion and upgrading of two university campuses: one in Budapest and another in Pécs.

The project aims to enhance access to higher education by providing modern and affordable student accommodation. It will also contribute to national human capital formation and innovation capacity by expanding and refurbishing two major university campuses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended. An EIA is therefore not required by the directive. However, parts of the investments might be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked. For new buildings the following EU directives on energy performance of buildings are applicable: (a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The design of the buildings with regard to energy performance and any specific targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE - ELŐZETES VIZSGÁLATI DOKUMENTÁCIÓ
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75637542
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160956
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE - ELŐZETES VIZSGÁLATI DOKUMENTÁCIÓ
Publication Date
21 Sep 2023
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88253882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160956
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178011436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160956
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE - ELŐZETES VIZSGÁLATI DOKUMENTÁCIÓ
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
HIGHER EDUCATION AND INNOVATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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