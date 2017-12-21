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AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 16,000,000
Industry : € 16,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Parent project
ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT PL

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20160954
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 16 million
EUR 22 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments in energy efficiency refurbishments carried out by the promoter.

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact, as the investments will finance energy efficiency improvements, in line with the Bank's climate action priority.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-projects under this investment programme are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, as the energy efficiency measures will be implemented in existing buildings. Through the project, different types of energy efficiency measures will be implemented, reducing the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of the buildings. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European regulations in buildings, as per the requirements of the EU Directives (Energy Performance Building Directive - 2010/31/EU and Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU).

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Related projects
Parent project
ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT PL
Other links
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Publication Date
22 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74384682
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160954
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Data sheet
AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Parent project
ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT
Parent project
ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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