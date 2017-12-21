AXIARE ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENT

Summary sheet
Financing of investments in energy efficiency refurbishments carried out by the promoter.
The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact, as the investments will finance energy efficiency improvements, in line with the Bank's climate action priority.
The sub-projects under this investment programme are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, as the energy efficiency measures will be implemented in existing buildings. Through the project, different types of energy efficiency measures will be implemented, reducing the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of the buildings. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European regulations in buildings, as per the requirements of the EU Directives (Energy Performance Building Directive - 2010/31/EU and Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU).
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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