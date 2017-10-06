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CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 350,000,000
Transport : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/01/2019 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Related press
Egypt: Technical Assistance to support the upgrade of Cairo Metro Line 2

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/01/2019
20160947
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR TUNNELS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 770 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of rehabilitation of metro line 1 of the Cairo metro network. The rehabilitation includes the renewal of the signalling system, telecommunications equipment, centralised control system, power supply, track repairs and the electrical and mechanical systems.

The project is expected to deliver significant time savings to existing users of metro line 1 and to provide additional capacity to accommodate an increasing demand that would otherwise be absorbed by less environmentally friendly modes of transport. The upgrade of the metro line will improve the reliability of the existing metro service and further reduce headways during peak hours. It will represent a fast and affordable transport solution to the population, in particular to those who cannot afford owning a private car. Furthermore, the project will result in vehicle operating cost savings, lower air emissions and less accidents stemming from the expected modal shift from road to public transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located within the EU, it could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority to determine whether a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) has to be carried out. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement process is consistent with the Bank's procurement guidelines.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Funding for this project could be part of the EIB's new "Economic Resilience" initiative aimed at strengthening economic resilience in neighboring countries by modernizing and expanding economic and social infrastructure and stimulating growth Sustainable development and job creation.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Other links
Related press
Egypt: Technical Assistance to support the upgrade of Cairo Metro Line 2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77595027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160947
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Data sheet
CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Related press
Egypt: Technical Assistance to support the upgrade of Cairo Metro Line 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: Technical Assistance to support the upgrade of Cairo Metro Line 2
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION

Photogallery

Cairo Metro Line 1 Upgrading and Renovation
Cairo Metro Line 1 Upgrading and Renovation
©Egyptian Company for the Management and Operation of the Subway, 2018

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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