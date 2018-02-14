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BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 8,450,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Urban development : € 19,500,000
Energy : € 37,050,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2018 : € 8,450,000
28/09/2018 : € 15,000,000
28/09/2018 : € 19,500,000
28/09/2018 : € 37,050,000
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
11/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL - Relatório de Detalhamento dos Programas Ambientais - RDPA

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2018
20160942
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
BANCO REGIONAL DE DESENVOLVIMENTO DO EXTREMO SUL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of this framework loan is to part-finance a series of small hydroelectric power plant projects in the southern states of Brazil, predominately in the state of Parana, contributing to climate change mitigation.

The operation will support competitive and environmentally-sustainable private investments in renewable power generation, and thereby contribute to the three main objectives of the EIB's external lending mandate: climate change mitigation, development of the private sector and economic infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting investments that increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate the effects of climate change. Most of the individual schemes under this framework loan are small and are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, as this concerns hydroelectric power plants, the projects could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the 2011/92/EU) if located in the European Union, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The potential environmental and social impacts of any of the schemes, with sufficient information at the time of the appraisal, will be assessed. The promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of the relevant EU Directives will also be verified at the appraisal.

It is expected that the promoters of projects under this framework loan will be private. However, identification of the applicable procurement rules will be part of the appraisal. Schemes utilising finance that requires local content requirements will not be eligible. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project schemes will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
11/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL - Relatório de Detalhamento dos Programas Ambientais - RDPA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
8 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83961703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160942
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Energy
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL - Relatório de Detalhamento dos Programas Ambientais - RDPA
Publication Date
11 Feb 2023
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165339913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160942
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Energy
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
11/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL - Relatório de Detalhamento dos Programas Ambientais - RDPA
Other links
Summary sheet
BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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