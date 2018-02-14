BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Urban development - Construction
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The purpose of this framework loan is to part-finance a series of small hydroelectric power plant projects in the southern states of Brazil, predominately in the state of Parana, contributing to climate change mitigation.
The operation will support competitive and environmentally-sustainable private investments in renewable power generation, and thereby contribute to the three main objectives of the EIB's external lending mandate: climate change mitigation, development of the private sector and economic infrastructure.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting investments that increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate the effects of climate change. Most of the individual schemes under this framework loan are small and are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, as this concerns hydroelectric power plants, the projects could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the 2011/92/EU) if located in the European Union, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The potential environmental and social impacts of any of the schemes, with sufficient information at the time of the appraisal, will be assessed. The promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of the relevant EU Directives will also be verified at the appraisal.
It is expected that the promoters of projects under this framework loan will be private. However, identification of the applicable procurement rules will be part of the appraisal. Schemes utilising finance that requires local content requirements will not be eligible. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project schemes will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.