BRDE CLIMATE ACTION FL

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting investments that increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate the effects of climate change. Most of the individual schemes under this framework loan are small and are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, as this concerns hydroelectric power plants, the projects could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the 2011/92/EU) if located in the European Union, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The potential environmental and social impacts of any of the schemes, with sufficient information at the time of the appraisal, will be assessed. The promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of the relevant EU Directives will also be verified at the appraisal.