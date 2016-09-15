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PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2017 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2017
20160915
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PARTECH AFRICA FUND
PARTECH PARTNERS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation of up to EUR 10m in Partech Africa Fund, a EUR 100m target venture capital fund focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with high growth potential (start-ups) and active in the digital and technology sectors. The fund will mainly focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

The proposed operation concerns a participation in Partech Africa Fund, a closed-end venture capital fund with a target size of EUR 100m. The fund will be set up to make privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments to support local start-ups (SMEs) with a main focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. The fund will focus on the digital and technology sectors (high-tech companies). The fund's strategy is to generate returns through minority participation in high-growth companies led by young and local entrepreneurs. The fund manager will seek to create value through a hands-on management approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies and enhancing enterprise skills, governance as well as environmental and social standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not applicable.

Related documents
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75386207
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160915
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248989134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160915
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
PARTECH AFRICA FUND
Data sheet
PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications