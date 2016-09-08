Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 7,500,000
Solid waste : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2017 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Related press
Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2017
20160908
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
GREENFIBER INTERNATIONAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 23 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments to increase the promoter's capacity for: i) collection of recyclable materials; ii) production of polyester staple fibre (PSF) from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flakes; and iii) recycling of waste electric and electronic equipment (WEEE) in Romania in support of the transition to a circular economy and attainment of national recycling targets.

The objectives of the project are to enable the promoter to meet increasing demand for PSF and for WEEE treatment, and to increase their own supply of feedstock to the group's recycling operations through expanding the recyclable material collection system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The WEEE and PSF components will both be carried out within existing buildings without any expected additional environmental impact.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. The promoter is thus allowed to follow established commercial procurement practices that satisfy the objectives of economy and efficiency.

Related documents
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE
Other links
Related press
Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75988547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160908
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Data sheet
ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Related press
Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications