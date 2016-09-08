ROMANIA RECYCLING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project comprises investments to increase the promoter's capacity for: i) collection of recyclable materials; ii) production of polyester staple fibre (PSF) from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flakes; and iii) recycling of waste electric and electronic equipment (WEEE) in Romania in support of the transition to a circular economy and attainment of national recycling targets.
The objectives of the project are to enable the promoter to meet increasing demand for PSF and for WEEE treatment, and to increase their own supply of feedstock to the group's recycling operations through expanding the recyclable material collection system.
The WEEE and PSF components will both be carried out within existing buildings without any expected additional environmental impact.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. The promoter is thus allowed to follow established commercial procurement practices that satisfy the objectives of economy and efficiency.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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