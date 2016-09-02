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IZETTLE R&D (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/08/2017 : € 15,000,000
4/08/2017 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Ukraine: Surgical unit reopens at Myrnohrad city hospital thanks to EIB loan
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - EIB provides EUR 30 million for iZettle’s research and development

Summary sheet

Release date
24 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/08/2017
20160902
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
R&D for innovative financial and digital services
Innovative midcap (financial technology company)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 81 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support research and development of innovative financial and digital services offered by a financial technology company with RDI staff and activities based in the EU.

The project supports a European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position by investing in RDI and therefore contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: Surgical unit reopens at Myrnohrad city hospital thanks to EIB loan
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - EIB provides EUR 30 million for iZettle’s research and development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
R&D for innovative financial and digital services
Data sheet
IZETTLE R&D (EGFF)
Related press
Ukraine: Surgical unit reopens at Myrnohrad city hospital thanks to EIB loan
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - EIB provides EUR 30 million for iZettle’s research and development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: Surgical unit reopens at Myrnohrad city hospital thanks to EIB loan
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - EIB provides EUR 30 million for iZettle’s research and development
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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