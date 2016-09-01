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ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Related press
Spain: EIB helps finance expansion of Acerinox plant in Cádiz with EUR 70m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2017
20160901
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
ACERINOX SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the following distinct components: • A new state of the art cold rolling mill • A new state of the art annealing and pickling line • A new slitting line

The project comprises the promoter's capital expenditures related to replacement of end-of-life downstream stainless steel production equipment by the implementation of a new rolling mill, a new annealing and pickling line and a new slitting line in its plant in Campo de Gibraltar (Andalusia, Spain).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The replacement of old equipment by new and modern production lines will be carried out within the promoter's existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Such production lines might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project has been screened out by the local competent authorities and hence does not require a new EIA. The Bank's services will further asses environmental details during project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB helps finance expansion of Acerinox plant in Cádiz with EUR 70m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Publication Date
12 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75379425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160901
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95072811
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160901
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Data sheet
ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Related press
Spain: EIB helps finance expansion of Acerinox plant in Cádiz with EUR 70m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB helps finance expansion of Acerinox plant in Cádiz with EUR 70m loan
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACERINOX MANUFACTURING MODERNISATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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