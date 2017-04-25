INTERNATIONAL HOUSING SOLUTIONS FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
Equity fund for affordable and energy-efficient housing projects in Namibia and Botswana
The fund will focus on the acquisition and development of affordable residential resource-efficient green housing and support privately financed real estate in Sub-Saharan Africa with a focus on Namibia and Botswana.
The project comprises a programme of investments in social housing by International Housing Solutions, an investment fund operating through local property developers in Namibia and Botswana, entailing a mix of new-build single family and multi-family buildings in urban and suburban areas. The EIB will require that each of those investments meet all local and EIB environmental requirements.
The project will follow applicable rules for private procurement, using the fund's existing practice of contracting and monitoring contracts with local property developers. The promoter will be required to apply EIB procurement requirements to all cases where it enters into any relationship with public sector entities.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.