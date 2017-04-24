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AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,546,252.54
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 36,546,252.54
Industry : € 3,030,047.27
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 33,516,205.27
Signature date(s)
23/11/2017 : € 3,030,047.27
23/11/2017 : € 33,516,205.27
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - EIA (In Ukrainian)
Related press
Ukraine: European Union boosts support ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit with new finance from the EU bank

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2017
20160873
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
FIRM ASTARTA-KYIV LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 43 million (EUR 36 million)
USD 87 million (EUR 72 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promotor is carrying out a number of investments to enlarge grain and sugar storage capacity. The EIB loan is also expected to finance the development of an information technology (IT) solution to improve a series of agricultural processes as part of the InnovFin scheme.

EIB funds are expected to enable the company to improve trade and export logistics by upgrading existing and constructing new grain and sugar silos. As part of the InnovFin programme, the EIB also aims to help the company make use of Ukraine's IT capabilities in order to develop innovative solutions that optimise processes along the agricultural value chain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The improvement of storage infrastructure will enable Astarta to mitigate the impact of climate change on yield variation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - Environmental Impact Assessment
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - EIA (In Ukrainian)
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: European Union boosts support ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit with new finance from the EU bank

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74850308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160873
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84478012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160873
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - EIA (In Ukrainian)
Publication Date
12 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90116493
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160873
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - EIA (In Ukrainian)
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
Data sheet
AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
Related press
Ukraine: European Union boosts support ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit with new finance from the EU bank

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: European Union boosts support ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit with new finance from the EU bank
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRICULTURAL MODERNISATION AND INNOVATION - EIA (In Ukrainian)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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