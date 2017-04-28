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AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 110,000,000
Industry : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2020 : € 54,000,000
8/12/2017 : € 56,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement des travaux de construction d’une unité industrielle de production de produits verriers destinés à l’industrie automobile
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Related press
Morocco: Automotive ecosystem: EIB provides EUR 56m to support local employment and finance construction of new glass factory in Morocco

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2017
20160869
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
AGC AUTOMOTIVE EUROPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 123 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a greenfield automotive glass manufacturing plant in the Atlantic Free Zone of Kenitra in Morocco. The plant will produce windscreens, backlights and sidelights to be supplied to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) located in North Africa and southern Europe. The project will be implemented during 2017-2019.

The project is expected to contribute to the development of the local private sector and the creation of additional jobs, which will enhance the social and economic development of the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project entails the construction of a new automotive glass production facility. Equivalent investments in the EU would fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental dimension of the project and its individual components will be scrutinised during appraisal; in particular, i) the cumulative impact (both environmental and social), ii) raw material transport and consumption, iii) energy use and efficiency, as well as a iv) conformity check with applicable EU directives (on environmental impact assessment (EIA) and industrial emissions (IED)) and the corporate environmental, health and safety management plans.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement des travaux de construction d’une unité industrielle de production de produits verriers destinés à l’industrie automobile
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Other links
Related press
Morocco: Automotive ecosystem: EIB provides EUR 56m to support local employment and finance construction of new glass factory in Morocco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Publication Date
3 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75032187
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160869
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement des travaux de construction d’une unité industrielle de production de produits verriers destinés à l’industrie automobile
Publication Date
23 Aug 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86506165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160869
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189394028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160869
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement des travaux de construction d’une unité industrielle de production de produits verriers destinés à l’industrie automobile
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Data sheet
AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Related press
Morocco: Automotive ecosystem: EIB provides EUR 56m to support local employment and finance construction of new glass factory in Morocco

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: Automotive ecosystem: EIB provides EUR 56m to support local employment and finance construction of new glass factory in Morocco
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement des travaux de construction d’une unité industrielle de production de produits verriers destinés à l’industrie automobile
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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