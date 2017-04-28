AUTOMOTIVE GLASS MANUFACTURING MOROCCO

Summary sheet
Construction of a greenfield automotive glass manufacturing plant in the Atlantic Free Zone of Kenitra in Morocco. The plant will produce windscreens, backlights and sidelights to be supplied to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) located in North Africa and southern Europe. The project will be implemented during 2017-2019.
The project is expected to contribute to the development of the local private sector and the creation of additional jobs, which will enhance the social and economic development of the country.
The project entails the construction of a new automotive glass production facility. Equivalent investments in the EU would fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental dimension of the project and its individual components will be scrutinised during appraisal; in particular, i) the cumulative impact (both environmental and social), ii) raw material transport and consumption, iii) energy use and efficiency, as well as a iv) conformity check with applicable EU directives (on environmental impact assessment (EIA) and industrial emissions (IED)) and the corporate environmental, health and safety management plans.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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