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ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20160863
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for various drug-delivery technologies, including preclinical development and clinical studies.

ROVI's pharmacological investigations involved in the project strengthen ROVI's innovativeness and help the company to maintain its competitive edge and expand its international footprint.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation.

Related documents
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
17 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72033428
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160863
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151875041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160863
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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