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UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 35,000,000
Services : € 7,000,000
Education : € 28,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2019 : € 7,000,000
11/07/2019 : € 28,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2019
20160860
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA
UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a EUR 35m EIB loan to the Université de Namur to finance its EUR 77m investment programme 2017-2021, including a new Science Faculty building, campus extension works and energy-efficient retrofitting of the existing infrastructure.

The project aims to upgrade the educational and research infrastructure of the Université de Namur to strengthen its domestic and international academic standing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits, as education is an element of social cohesion. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the minimum national targets concerning energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the schools and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, as applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
31/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA
Publication Date
31 Jan 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74249317
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160860
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA
Data sheet
UNIVERSITE DE NAMUR RESEARCH EDUCATION INFRA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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