ENEL GREEN POWER PERU

Summary sheet
Financing Enel Green Power's investment programme for the development, construction and operation of a wind farm and a solar photovoltaic (PV) park in Peru with a total installed capacity of about 312MW
The operation contributes to the addition of clean, renewable energy generation in Peru pursuant to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all (SDG 7) and taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impact (SDG 13). The operation is eligible under the Bank's Climate Action and Environment Facility 2014-2020 and will contribute to the Bank's climate action lending objectives.
The environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures carried out to date and the environmental management plans, including the mitigation measures to be applied during construction and operation and any potential residual gaps ensuing from the start of works, will be assessed in light of the Bank's environmental and social standards.
The EIB's Private Sector Procurement Guidelines will be followed for the project.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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