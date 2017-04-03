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ENEL GREEN POWER PERU

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 126,828,443.38
Countries
Sector(s)
Peru : € 126,828,443.38
Energy : € 126,828,443.38
Signature date(s)
29/11/2017 : € 126,828,443.38
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - ANEXOS
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Evaluación Ambientak Preliminar - EVAP - Central Solar Rubi
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambientak - Memoria
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Related press
Peru: EIB finances wind and solar energy development with USD 150 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2017
20160848
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
ENEL GREEN POWER SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
USD 331 million (EUR 284 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing Enel Green Power's investment programme for the development, construction and operation of a wind farm and a solar photovoltaic (PV) park in Peru with a total installed capacity of about 312MW

The operation contributes to the addition of clean, renewable energy generation in Peru pursuant to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all (SDG 7) and taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impact (SDG 13). The operation is eligible under the Bank's Climate Action and Environment Facility 2014-2020 and will contribute to the Bank's climate action lending objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures carried out to date and the environmental management plans, including the mitigation measures to be applied during construction and operation and any potential residual gaps ensuing from the start of works, will be assessed in light of the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The EIB's Private Sector Procurement Guidelines will be followed for the project.

Related documents
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - ANEXOS
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Evaluación Ambientak Preliminar - EVAP - Central Solar Rubi
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambientak - Memoria
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Other links
Related press
Peru: EIB finances wind and solar energy development with USD 150 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - ANEXOS
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77015748
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160848
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Evaluación Ambientak Preliminar - EVAP - Central Solar Rubi
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77015749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160848
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambientak - Memoria
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77022619
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160848
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77033052
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160848
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Publication Date
1 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74591244
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160848
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95739553
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160848
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - ANEXOS
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Evaluación Ambientak Preliminar - EVAP - Central Solar Rubi
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambientak - Memoria
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Data sheet
ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Related press
Peru: EIB finances wind and solar energy development with USD 150 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Peru: EIB finances wind and solar energy development with USD 150 million
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - ANEXOS
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Evaluación Ambientak Preliminar - EVAP - Central Solar Rubi
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambientak - Memoria
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU - Parque Eólico Nazca y su Interconexión al sein - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
01/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREEN POWER PERU

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