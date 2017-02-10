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VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 200,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2017 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports nearly-zero-energy-buildings with Vasakronan
Related press
Sweden: Vasakronan signs a SEK 2 billion green energy loan agreement with the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2017
20160842
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
VASAKRONAN AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 473 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of the development of two new office buildings in Stockholm and Gothenburg supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of near-zero-energy buildings (NZEB).

The project relates to the development of office buildings in Stockholm and Gothenburg supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of nearly-zero-energy buildings (NZEB). The promoter is a property developer and investor company focused on letting and managing offices and retail buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is not expected to fall under Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, provided that the new buildings will be integrated in an urban area. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports nearly-zero-energy-buildings with Vasakronan
Related press
Sweden: Vasakronan signs a SEK 2 billion green energy loan agreement with the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Publication Date
24 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73370187
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160842
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190569432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160842
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Data sheet
VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports nearly-zero-energy-buildings with Vasakronan
Related press
Sweden: Vasakronan signs a SEK 2 billion green energy loan agreement with the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports nearly-zero-energy-buildings with Vasakronan
Related press
Sweden: Vasakronan signs a SEK 2 billion green energy loan agreement with the EIB
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VASAKRONAN NEARLY ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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