T-MOBILE POLAND NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Poland to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 4G/LTE technology. The project includes the network expansion and capacity increase over the years 2017 to 2019 in order to cope with the continued data traffic increase and to provide the latest mobile broadband services through shared networks together with Orange Poland.
The increased 4G/LTE capacity and coverage of the promoter's network will enable further development of innovative mobile broadband services in the Polish market, thereby strengthening the promoter's market position. Furthermore the project will support the mobile broadband ecosystem in Poland, which should stimulate economic growth.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore it is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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