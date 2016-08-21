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SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 23,000,000
Germany : € 63,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/08/2017 : € 14,000,000
31/08/2017 : € 23,000,000
31/08/2017 : € 63,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/09/2017
20160821
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
SOFTWARE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 211 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of Software AG in relation to its new software products supporting the digitalization of business processes. The key focus will be on software applications related to the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the management of big data.

The project will support R&D activities for enterprise applications. Hence it will strengthen the European software industry in a very competitive market dominated by US suppliers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II EU Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU).

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75766788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160821
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Bulgaria
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134229412
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160821
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Bulgaria
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI
Data sheet
SOFTWARE AG INTERNET OF THINGS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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