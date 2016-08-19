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UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 65,200,000
Transport : € 65,200,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2018 : € 65,200,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank supports key investments in urban road safety with EUR 75 million

Summary sheet

Release date
24 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2018
20160819
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 177 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for the financing of infrastructure investments related to urban road safety in five Ukrainian municipalities (Kiev, Odessa, Lviv, Dnipro and Kharkiv).

The framework loan will finance urban traffic infrastructure with the aim to improve road safety for drivers and, in particular, most vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. In addition to improved road safety and reduced accidents, the investment has potential to decrease the indirect financial cost arising from poor road safety, and therefore positively impact the local economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, some of the infrastructure schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and a screening by a competent authority would be required to determine whether an EIA is needed. The environmental process followed for the individual schemes and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal and the subsequent individual scheme allocation appraisals.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank supports key investments in urban road safety with EUR 75 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
Publication Date
30 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76343958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160819
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
Data sheet
UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank supports key investments in urban road safety with EUR 75 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports upgrade of energy and road infrastructure
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank supports key investments in urban road safety with EUR 75 million
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN ROAD SAFETY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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