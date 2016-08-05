BPIFRANCE MIDCAP INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
This guarantee operation will be set-up as an unfunded linked risk sharing investment platform with full delegation to BPI France financement (BpiF). The operation is focused on a non-granular portfolio of new loans BpiF grants to French medium-sized corporates (mid-caps) to promote their business expansion, technology, investment into energy efficiency and other activities.
The purpose of the operation is to increase the capacity of Bpifrance Financement to fund mid-caps, as a result of the regulatory capital relief resulting from the issuance of the guarantee.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the required measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final recipients under the sub-loans comply with the relevant EU environmental and procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
The promoter and the final beneficiaries are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. EU directives on public procurement are not applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.