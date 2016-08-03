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SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 110,000,000
Services : € 15,400,000
Industry : € 45,100,000
Energy : € 49,500,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 2,800,000
21/06/2017 : € 4,900,000
21/06/2017 : € 7,700,000
19/12/2019 : € 8,200,000
19/12/2019 : € 9,000,000
21/06/2017 : € 14,350,000
21/06/2017 : € 15,750,000
21/06/2017 : € 22,550,000
21/06/2017 : € 24,750,000
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 110m in Juncker Plan financing for SENER to support its R&D programme

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2017
20160803
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
SENER INGENIERIA Y SISTEMAS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 210 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in Spain for the development of innovative engineering solutions in the renewable energy, space and railway sectors, as well as an information technology (IT) platform for the design and construction of ships.

The project will support the leadership of a European company in the space technology and renewable energy sectors, as well as the development of IT solutions in the maritime and railway sectors, by investing in RDI, and thereby contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project concern RDI activities that are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An EIA is therefore not required.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 110m in Juncker Plan financing for SENER to support its R&D programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
Publication Date
8 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73623975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160803
Sector(s)
Services
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
Data sheet
SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 110m in Juncker Plan financing for SENER to support its R&D programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 110m in Juncker Plan financing for SENER to support its R&D programme
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENER RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ICT RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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