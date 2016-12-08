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PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2017 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Aditamento - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related press
Portugal: First direct loan under the Investment Plan for Europe to a Portuguese midcap
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2017
20160789
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Acceptable Corporate(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capital expenditure investments related to medical technology

The project concerns the investment in a new parenteral unit in order to produce large volume parenteral solutions and small volume parenteral solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (implementation of an industrial facility for the production of pharmaceutical products). The project has been screened by the competent authorities and the EIA is currently under public consultation. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Aditamento - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Portugal: First direct loan under the Investment Plan for Europe to a Portuguese midcap

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71849885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160789
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Publication Date
26 Sep 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78523573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160789
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Aditamento - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Publication Date
26 Sep 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78527416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160789
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134940868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160789
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Aditamento - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Other links
Summary sheet
PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Data sheet
PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related press
Portugal: First direct loan under the Investment Plan for Europe to a Portuguese midcap
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: First direct loan under the Investment Plan for Europe to a Portuguese midcap
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL - Aditamento - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Nova Unidade Industrial de Procução de Injetáveis no Parque Industrial Lourenço Ferreira
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARENTERAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECT PORTUGAL
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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