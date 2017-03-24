TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE

Summary sheet
The investment programme is part of the promoter's investment plan to expand and reinforce the electricity transmission network in Italy. It concerns the expansion of the 150 kV network to the island of Capri, which is at present an isolated system, and the Sorrento peninsula, to replace the existing 60 kV electricity network. The investment programme focuses on the construction of new assets: 150 kV subsea cables (46 km), 150 kV overhead lines (20.2 km), 150 kV underground cables (13.7 km), 6 kV underground cable (0.75 km) and two high-voltage to medium-voltage substations (160 MVA of new capacity). The investment programme also includes the upgrade of 21.2 km of 220 kV overhead lines.
The main benefits of the investment programme are (a) the improvement in the quality and carbon intensity of electricity supply on the island of Capri thanks to cheaper and less polluting generation capacity from mainland Italy, (b) the improvement in the quality of service provided on the island and in the region.
Some of the investments fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the need for an environmental impact assessment. The screening decisions by the competent authorities will be reviewed during appraisal. The potential impact of the project includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and mortality, disturbance and damage of marine flora and fauna. The actual impact, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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