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TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 85,000,000
Energy : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2017 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2017
20160788
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 189 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme is part of the promoter's investment plan to expand and reinforce the electricity transmission network in Italy. It concerns the expansion of the 150 kV network to the island of Capri, which is at present an isolated system, and the Sorrento peninsula, to replace the existing 60 kV electricity network. The investment programme focuses on the construction of new assets: 150 kV subsea cables (46 km), 150 kV overhead lines (20.2 km), 150 kV underground cables (13.7 km), 6 kV underground cable (0.75 km) and two high-voltage to medium-voltage substations (160 MVA of new capacity). The investment programme also includes the upgrade of 21.2 km of 220 kV overhead lines.

The main benefits of the investment programme are (a) the improvement in the quality and carbon intensity of electricity supply on the island of Capri thanks to cheaper and less polluting generation capacity from mainland Italy, (b) the improvement in the quality of service provided on the island and in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the investments fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the need for an environmental impact assessment. The screening decisions by the competent authorities will be reviewed during appraisal. The potential impact of the project includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and mortality, disturbance and damage of marine flora and fauna. The actual impact, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74473719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160788
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86709418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160788
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86897946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160788
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents
Other links
Summary sheet
TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Data sheet
TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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