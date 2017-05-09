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PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 8,000,000
Telecom : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 14,000,000
Education : € 14,000,000
Services : € 46,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 52,000,000
Urban development : € 56,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2017 : € 8,000,000
3/08/2017 : € 10,000,000
3/08/2017 : € 14,000,000
3/08/2017 : € 14,000,000
3/08/2017 : € 46,000,000
3/08/2017 : € 52,000,000
3/08/2017 : € 56,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/08/2017
20160783
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DEL PAIS VASCO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 703 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to finance investments carried out by the regional government of the Basque Country within its 2014-20 operating programme and in the areas of water infrastructure and urban regeneration

The project is a multi-sector framework loan supporting the sustainable development of the Basque Country's economy incorporating three components: (i) co-financing selected regional operational programmes (ROPs) for the 2014-2020 programming period; (ii) a regional energy-efficiency and urban rehabilitation programme, and (iii) selected projects under the regional investment plan in the flood prevention, water supply and sanitation sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Basque Country as a Spanish region is obliged by national legislation to transpose the relevant EU directives (Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC) into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), and the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details will be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related documents
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
26 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73818464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160783
Sector(s)
Education
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Telecom
Services
Credit lines
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
PAIS VASCO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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