BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Summary sheet
Financing energy efficiency refurbishments of 112 multi-apartment buildings in Bucharest Sector 6
This investment concerns the second phase of the refurbishment programme of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 6 in Bucharest. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roofs and cellar insulation) as well as optimisation of the heating systems.
This programme will consist of projects that intend to bring environmental benefits by supporting measures which reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The sub-projects to be financed under the different allocations are small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The sub-projects consisting of thermal building refurbishments of buildings will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/ shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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