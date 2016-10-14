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BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,295,801.27
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 37,295,801.27
Services : € 37,295,801.27
Signature date(s)
20/12/2016 : € 15,292,633.27
22/06/2017 : € 22,003,168
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments improving the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest’s Sector 6
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2016
20160764
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 6
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 37 million
EUR 54 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
Description
Objectives

Financing energy efficiency refurbishments of 112 multi-apartment buildings in Bucharest Sector 6

This investment concerns the second phase of the refurbishment programme of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 6 in Bucharest. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roofs and cellar insulation) as well as optimisation of the heating systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This programme will consist of projects that intend to bring environmental benefits by supporting measures which reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The sub-projects to be financed under the different allocations are small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The sub-projects consisting of thermal building refurbishments of buildings will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/ shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
20/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments improving the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest’s Sector 6

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69973019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160764
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147519486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160764
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments improving the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest’s Sector 6
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments improving the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest’s Sector 6
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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