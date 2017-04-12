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MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 224,730,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 224,730,000
Transport : € 224,730,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2017 : € 110,000,000
31/08/2018 : € 114,730,000
(*) Including a € 114,730,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation - RN13
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - RN6
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social entre Taolagnaro et Ambovombe - RN13 - Annexes
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan de Réinstallation - RN6
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - RN13
Related press
Madagascar: EIB accelerating climate disaster recovery, priority clean energy and transport investment
Related press
Madagascar: official launch of trunk road rehabilitation work financed by the European Union, the EIB and the African Development Bank Group

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2017
20160754
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
AUTORITE ROUTIERE DE MADAGASCAR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 236 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rehabilitation of several priority road sub-sections in the northern and southern parts of Madagascar, allowing access to ports and unlocking economic growth potential in the region.

The project will improve transport connections in the northern and southern parts of the country, which will help the business environment and strengthen and develop the private sector. The modernisation of the road network will increase people's mobility and support the transportation of goods, thereby unlocking growth potential in the areas concerned by the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project components would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as they consist of the reconstruction of existing infrastructure.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation - RN13
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - RN6
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social entre Taolagnaro et Ambovombe - RN13 - Annexes
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan de Réinstallation - RN6
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - RN13
Other links
Related press
Madagascar: EIB accelerating climate disaster recovery, priority clean energy and transport investment
Related press
Madagascar: official launch of trunk road rehabilitation work financed by the European Union, the EIB and the African Development Bank Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
Publication Date
27 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75418646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160754
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation - RN13
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246331994
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160754
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - RN6
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246324184
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160754
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social entre Taolagnaro et Ambovombe - RN13 - Annexes
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246337807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160754
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan de Réinstallation - RN6
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246324179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160754
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - RN13
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246340956
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160754
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation - RN13
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - RN6
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social entre Taolagnaro et Ambovombe - RN13 - Annexes
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan de Réinstallation - RN6
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - RN13
Other links
Summary sheet
MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
Data sheet
MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
Related press
Madagascar: EIB accelerating climate disaster recovery, priority clean energy and transport investment
Related press
Madagascar: official launch of trunk road rehabilitation work financed by the European Union, the EIB and the African Development Bank Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Madagascar: EIB accelerating climate disaster recovery, priority clean energy and transport investment
Related press
Madagascar: official launch of trunk road rehabilitation work financed by the European Union, the EIB and the African Development Bank Group
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation - RN13
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental - RN6
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social entre Taolagnaro et Ambovombe - RN13 - Annexes
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Plan de Réinstallation - RN6
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION RESEAU ROUTIER MADAGASCAR - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - RN13

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications