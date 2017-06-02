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METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 91,332,220.95
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 91,332,220.95
Transport : € 91,332,220.95
Signature date(s)
29/11/2018 : € 91,332,220.95
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Informe Técnico - Plan de Accesibilidad, Circulatión y Evacuación
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Informe de Evacuación de Impacto Acústico (IEIA)
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2018
20160753
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
SUBTERRANEOS DE BUENOS AIRES SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 104 million (EUR 89 million)
USD 268 million (EUR 229 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB financing targets the modernisation investments in the Buenos Aires metro network. The promoter has developed, with the assistance of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), an ambitious modernisation investment programme, which includes signalling system renewals, new power-supply systems, improvements in the ventilation systems, acquisition of additional rolling stock, refurbishment of the depots, and significant redesigns in all major stations to improve passenger safety and accessibility. Buenos Aires' metro system is among the oldest in the world. The first two lines were built respectively in 1900 and 1934 and only very limited upgrades have taken place in the past decades. The precise project scope will be defined during appraisal.

The project complies with the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate for Latin America, as it contributes to enhancing the public transport network and improves environmental sustainability and energy use optimisation, due to the expected positive modal shift to metro from private vehicles, with a reduction in transport-related pollutant emissions and fuel consumption. Furthermore, it is in line with the Bank's policy on climate change, falling into the category of sustainable transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As works will be carried out on existing lines, no major environmental and social risks are foreseen. If the project had been implemented in an EU member state, the project would have fallen outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Nevertheless, environmental and social aspects will be assessed as part of the due diligence, in particular concerning respect of the main principles of International Labour Organization (ILO) core labour standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Informe Técnico - Plan de Accesibilidad, Circulatión y Evacuación
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Informe de Evacuación de Impacto Acústico (IEIA)
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
18 Sep 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87010220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160753
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Informe Técnico - Plan de Accesibilidad, Circulatión y Evacuación
Publication Date
18 Sep 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86949279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160753
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Informe de Evacuación de Impacto Acústico (IEIA)
Publication Date
18 Sep 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86949281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160753
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76584027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160753
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Informe Técnico - Plan de Accesibilidad, Circulatión y Evacuación
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Informe de Evacuación de Impacto Acústico (IEIA)
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
Data sheet
METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Informe Técnico - Plan de Accesibilidad, Circulatión y Evacuación
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION - Informe de Evacuación de Impacto Acústico (IEIA)
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE BUENOS AIRES REHABILITATION

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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