VIKING HEAT ENGINES (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project consists of the entry by this start-up into the industrialisation of its innovative equipment to recover energy from low temperature industrial (waste) heat sources, and convert it into electricity or higher temperature suitable for re-use.
The project will help the company implement its planned 2017-2019 activities, investments and expenditures to scale up its manufacturing processes, and further develop its technology.
The project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, without changing the already authorised scope and would, therefore, not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Where this should not be the case, the Company will be asked to ensure that the activities will comply with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and that the relevant local, regional or national legal requirements at Member State level are in place; the Company will be asked to present the relevant documentation to the Bank, and in case of an EIA permit the Non-Technical Summary (NTS), before using the Bank's fund for this part of the investments.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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