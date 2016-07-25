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HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs record EUR 405 million Irish social housing investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2016
20160725
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 405 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed framework loan to the Irish Housing Finance Agency (HFA) is to finance the retrofitting of existing rented social housing and the new construction of social housing, as well as related infrastructure projects throughout the country in the period 2017-2020. In the main, final beneficiaries will be local authorities and approved housing bodies that are responsible for implementing and managing social housing in their respective constituencies. The project may also include investments entailing the construction of student accommodation for rent on the campus of third-level institutions.

The indicative pipeline of sub-projects identified at project appraisal stage anticipates a delivery of some 1,400 new social and affordable housing units and the retrofitting of approximately 708 existing units.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a programme of investments in social housing by the Housing Finance Agency, a financial intermediary which finances Irish local authorities and approved social housing providers, entailing a mix of new-build construction and retrofitting of the provider's existing building stock. It will be required that all works are implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs record EUR 405 million Irish social housing investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
16 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71840395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160725
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134951123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160725
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs record EUR 405 million Irish social housing investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs record EUR 405 million Irish social housing investment programme
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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