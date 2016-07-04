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KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,353,323.08
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 94,353,323.08
Transport : € 94,353,323.08
Signature date(s)
12/11/2018 : € 34,353,323.08
19/07/2017 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2017
20160704
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
KONINKLIJKE LUCHTVAART MAATSCHAPPIJ NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 94 million
EUR 568 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the renewal of the promoter's regional fleet involving the acquisition of 19 Embraer E175 aircraft to replace the current fleet that has reached the end of its economic life. The new aircraft will be used on regional destinations in Europe. The project also includes the initial batch of spare parts and spare engines.

The project consists of replacing old, out of production aircrafts, with new, highly efficient aircraft. The new aircraft will support the promoter in remaining competitive and in so doing that internal EU regional services are operated as cost and environmentally efficient as possible while contributing to improved accessibility to Europe's regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. The new aircraft meet current ICAO Annex 16 Volume I, chapter 4 requirements on noise emissions. Benefits in terms of fuel consumption and emissions are expected.

The promoter is not subject to EU directives on public procurement.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75172154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160704
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135595333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160704
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME
Data sheet
KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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