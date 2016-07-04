KLM REGIONAL FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of the renewal of the promoter's regional fleet involving the acquisition of 19 Embraer E175 aircraft to replace the current fleet that has reached the end of its economic life. The new aircraft will be used on regional destinations in Europe. The project also includes the initial batch of spare parts and spare engines.
The project consists of replacing old, out of production aircrafts, with new, highly efficient aircraft. The new aircraft will support the promoter in remaining competitive and in so doing that internal EU regional services are operated as cost and environmentally efficient as possible while contributing to improved accessibility to Europe's regions.
No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. The new aircraft meet current ICAO Annex 16 Volume I, chapter 4 requirements on noise emissions. Benefits in terms of fuel consumption and emissions are expected.
The promoter is not subject to EU directives on public procurement.
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