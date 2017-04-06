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NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,895,233.81
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 15,895,233.81
Industry : € 15,895,233.81
Signature date(s)
27/06/2017 : € 15,895,233.81
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Related press
Poland: EIB backs growth strategy of furniture company Sits

Summary sheet

Release date
6 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2017
20160696
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
SITS SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 70 million (EUR 17 million)
PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed EIB loan will support the promoter's capital investments for (i) the construction of a new production facility for upholstered furniture, (ii) the acquisition, installation and ramp-up of the related equipment for furniture production, as well as (iii) a new fully equipped storage facility over the period 2017-19. Over time the investment is expected to create up to 500 new jobs.

The company aims to support its planned growth by increasing its manufacturing and warehousing capacity as the current installed capacity and space available does not allow for the forecast volumes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new industrial estates is expected to require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB backs growth strategy of furniture company Sits

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77106219
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160696
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74801429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160696
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129488249
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160696
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Data sheet
NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Related press
Poland: EIB backs growth strategy of furniture company Sits

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB backs growth strategy of furniture company Sits
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW FURNITURE PRODUCTION PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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