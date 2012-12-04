OLSZTYN WASTE-TO-ENERGY PLANT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Construction of a waste-to-energy plant that will produce electricity and heat for the municipality of Olsztyn. The process of including the plant in the Waste Management Programme for Mazursko-Warminskie Voivodship is ongoing.
The project will ensure reliable heat supply to the district heating network, contribute to the security of supply in electricity and, due to the use of waste, will increase the diversification of the power sector. Furthermore, the project aims to achieve the objectives of the Landfill Directive (1999/31/EC) and the Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/EC), namely by contributing to the diversion of biodegradable waste from landfills. The project will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing methane emissions from landfills and by generating heat and electricity from a partly renewable energy source. It is located in a region eligible for funding from the Cohesion Fund as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU.
The project underwent an environmental impact assessment and received the environmental permit in 2015.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. The tender for a private partner to provide heat to the district heating system in Olsztyn was published in OJEU on 4/12/2012 (2012/S 233-383088).
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