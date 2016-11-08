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ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,255,554.57
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 70,255,554.57
Water, sewerage : € 70,255,554.57
Signature date(s)
29/11/2018 : € 70,255,554.57
Other links
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Análisis Ambiental y Social
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province
Related press
Sweden: EU reaffirms support for ESS research infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2018
20160659
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
AGUA Y SANEAMIENTOS ARGENTINOS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 80 million (EUR 75 million)
USD 222 million (EUR 209 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support water and sanitation investments in the city of Buenos Aires.

The objective of the project is to improve and expand the water and wastewater infrastructure of the city of Buenos Aires and the Conurbano Bonaerense area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation will have a positive social impact by improving access to water supply for the population of Buenos Aires, especially in the Conurbano area, which has been a priority for the government of Argentina. It is one of the zones of the country with higher poverty ratios, strong population growth and development of informal settlements. In addition, the operation will provide high quality sanitation services and will increase the wastewater treatment capacity in the northern plant. It will have a very positive environmental impact through the significant reduction of wastewater discharges into the river, thus being beneficial to public health.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with EIB procurement guidelines.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Análisis Ambiental y Social
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Resumen Ejecutivo
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas
Other links
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province
Related press
Sweden: EU reaffirms support for ESS research infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
Publication Date
5 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73434114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160659
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
20 Jul 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92028778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160659
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Análisis Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
1 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174429448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160659
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
1 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177030589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160659
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas
Publication Date
1 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174429624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160659
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Análisis Ambiental y Social
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas
Other links
Summary sheet
ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
Data sheet
ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province
Related press
Sweden: EU reaffirms support for ESS research infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province
Related press
Sweden: EU reaffirms support for ESS research infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Análisis Ambiental y Social
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental: Subsistema de Saneamiento Cloacal Las Catonas

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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