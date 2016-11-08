ARGENTINA WATER AND SANITATION

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will support water and sanitation investments in the city of Buenos Aires.
The objective of the project is to improve and expand the water and wastewater infrastructure of the city of Buenos Aires and the Conurbano Bonaerense area.
The proposed operation will have a positive social impact by improving access to water supply for the population of Buenos Aires, especially in the Conurbano area, which has been a priority for the government of Argentina. It is one of the zones of the country with higher poverty ratios, strong population growth and development of informal settlements. In addition, the operation will provide high quality sanitation services and will increase the wastewater treatment capacity in the northern plant. It will have a very positive environmental impact through the significant reduction of wastewater discharges into the river, thus being beneficial to public health.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with EIB procurement guidelines.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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