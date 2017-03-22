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NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 155,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 155,000,000
Urban development : € 26,350,000
Transport : € 128,650,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2017 : € 26,350,000
10/07/2017 : € 128,650,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2017
20160658
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT
COMUNE DI NAPOLI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 155 million
EUR 372 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to finance a limited number of average-sized and large components fostering urban transport and mobility in the city of Naples. It includes: works on the existing metro line 1 to improve its signalling system, safety standards and accessibility for persons with reduced mobility; the purchase of 20 new trains and the associated works on the existing depot; technological upgrade and improvement of safety and accessibility standards of the existing four cable car systems; the implementation of energy efficiency measures for public road lighting; road renewal components aiming to increase safety, reduce congestion and improve the urban environment.

The project is primarily expected to help to increase the capacity and quality of public transport services in the metropolitan area of Naples, thereby supporting sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The components included in the project are also located in a convergence area and, by facilitating accessibility, are expected to promote regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank's services will check at appraisal that components included in the project are compliant with relevant EU environmental legislation and, especially for road schemes and works related to the extension of the depot, whether a screening process was carried out in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. No major environmental and social issues have been identified so far based on the information made available by the promoter and the project is expected to have an overall positive impact on the environment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, and/or 2007/66/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74414789
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160658
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT
Data sheet
NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications