TOMATO PROCESSING LINE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Financing of a new line of tomato production and processing in Ukraine
The proposed investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase the competitiveness of its business through expansion of capacity and resource efficiency. The project will have a positive social and environmental impact in terms of employment creation and resource efficiency, state-of-the-art technology and management, as well as strengthened food security.
The agricultural component of the project is expected to bring an overall positive impact on the environment by supporting the introduction of more resource-efficient irrigation methods. The new processing plant is expected to be highly resource-efficient, and the appraisal will determine its alignment with the best available technologies principle. The project should also raise safety, health and environmental standards throughout the promoter's operations.
The Bank will require the promoter(s) to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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