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TOMATO PROCESSING LINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,513,422.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 23,513,422.5
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 23,513,422.5
Signature date(s)
7/09/2023 : € 2,000,000
31/03/2017 : € 21,513,422.5
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - EN
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2017
20160653
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TOMATO PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 26 million (EUR 24 million)
USD 60 million (EUR 57 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a new line of tomato production and processing in Ukraine

The proposed investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase the competitiveness of its business through expansion of capacity and resource efficiency. The project will have a positive social and environmental impact in terms of employment creation and resource efficiency, state-of-the-art technology and management, as well as strengthened food security.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The agricultural component of the project is expected to bring an overall positive impact on the environment by supporting the introduction of more resource-efficient irrigation methods. The new processing plant is expected to be highly resource-efficient, and the appraisal will determine its alignment with the best available technologies principle. The project should also raise safety, health and environmental standards throughout the promoter's operations.

The Bank will require the promoter(s) to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE - Environmental Impact Assessment
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Publication Date
5 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73205916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160653
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86895695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160653
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134019485
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160653
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Other links
Summary sheet
TOMATO PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING
Data sheet
TOMATO PROCESSING LINE
Related publications
Project Completion Report - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications