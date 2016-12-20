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DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 250,000,000
Urban development : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/05/2017 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Related press
Germany: degewo receives EUR 250 million EIB loan to finance its housing investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2017
20160642
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
DEGEWO AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of an investment programme of retrofitting and new construction of rented social housing by Degewo, the city of Berlin's largest municipal housing company.

Rehabilitation and construction of urban and social infrastructure in Berlin. The housing investments will need to satisfy the applicable EIB eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies will be reviewed during project appraisal. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Other links
Related press
Germany: degewo receives EUR 250 million EIB loan to finance its housing investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73033069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160642
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181330714
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160642
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Other links
Summary sheet
DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Data sheet
DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Related press
Germany: degewo receives EUR 250 million EIB loan to finance its housing investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: degewo receives EUR 250 million EIB loan to finance its housing investment programme
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEGEWO WOHNUNGSBAU BERLIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications