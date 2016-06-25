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REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 149,500,000.01
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 149,500,000.01
Services : € 11,391,900
Education : € 14,023,100
Transport : € 27,313,650.01
Industry : € 38,708,540
Urban development : € 58,062,810
Signature date(s)
6/12/2016 : € 11,391,900
6/12/2016 : € 14,023,100
6/12/2016 : € 27,313,650.01
6/12/2016 : € 38,708,540
6/12/2016 : € 58,062,810
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Italy: EIB backs Tuscany Region’s EUR 0.5 billion investment plan
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2016
20160625
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
REGIONE TOSCANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 502 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Project to support schemes in small infrastructure and urban mobility projects and to develop and maintain public housing in the Tuscany region. The multi-sector operation will support schemes dedicated to the improvement or construction of infrastructure projects, road safety measures in urban and regional roads, soil restoration, climate change adaptation, retrofitting of schools, and public buildings in general, renewal of public spaces and social and cultural equipment, road safety measures in urban roads, construction of cycling paths, and social housing.

The project will support investments in small infrastructure and urban mobility projects and will develop and maintain public housing in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. In addition, since a number of investments will focus on the renovation or refurbishment of buildings, the Bank would require the promoter to act in line with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Related projects
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB backs Tuscany Region’s EUR 0.5 billion investment plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70495413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160625
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Industry
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Italy: EIB backs Tuscany Region’s EUR 0.5 billion investment plan
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB backs Tuscany Region’s EUR 0.5 billion investment plan
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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