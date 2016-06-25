REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT

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Summary sheet
Project to support schemes in small infrastructure and urban mobility projects and to develop and maintain public housing in the Tuscany region. The multi-sector operation will support schemes dedicated to the improvement or construction of infrastructure projects, road safety measures in urban and regional roads, soil restoration, climate change adaptation, retrofitting of schools, and public buildings in general, renewal of public spaces and social and cultural equipment, road safety measures in urban roads, construction of cycling paths, and social housing.
The project will support investments in small infrastructure and urban mobility projects and will develop and maintain public housing in Italy.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. In addition, since a number of investments will focus on the renovation or refurbishment of buildings, the Bank would require the promoter to act in line with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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