SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS

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Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists of the construction of up to 500 rooftop photovoltaic systems on schools in the West Bank with a total capacity of up to 35 Megawatt Peak (MWp).
The project main objective is to foster economic resilience through a long-term investment in decentralised energy systems. Another objective is to contribute to climate change mitigation by increasing electricity generation capacity from renewable sources and to support low carbon and climate resilient development; the project would also create awareness among teachers and students with respect to the benefits of renewable energy and the threat of climate change and it would reduce the Ministry of Education's financial burden.
If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Competent authorities in the EU would typically not require an EIA for this type of project. Under national legislation (Environmental Law of 1999, Environmental Assessment Policy of 2000) the project would follow a screening process to determine whether an EIA is required. The project impacts and compliance of the permitting procedures with EIB Environmental and Safety (E&S) standards will be assessed in detail during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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