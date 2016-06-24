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SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,917,934.21
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 15,917,934.21
Energy : € 15,917,934.21
Signature date(s)
15/03/2019 : € 15,917,934.21
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
Related press
Palestine: School rooftops will generate solar energy for 16000 houses in the West Bank
Related story
Give climate finance a chance

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/03/2019
20160624
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
MASSADER FOR NATURAL RESOURCES AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT,PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND PLC,SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 18 million (EUR 16 million)
USD 36 million (EUR 32 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of up to 500 rooftop photovoltaic systems on schools in the West Bank with a total capacity of up to 35 Megawatt Peak (MWp).

The project main objective is to foster economic resilience through a long-term investment in decentralised energy systems. Another objective is to contribute to climate change mitigation by increasing electricity generation capacity from renewable sources and to support low carbon and climate resilient development; the project would also create awareness among teachers and students with respect to the benefits of renewable energy and the threat of climate change and it would reduce the Ministry of Education's financial burden.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Competent authorities in the EU would typically not require an EIA for this type of project. Under national legislation (Environmental Law of 1999, Environmental Assessment Policy of 2000) the project would follow a screening process to determine whether an EIA is required. The project impacts and compliance of the permitting procedures with EIB Environmental and Safety (E&S) standards will be assessed in detail during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
Other links
Related press
Palestine: School rooftops will generate solar energy for 16000 houses in the West Bank

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
Publication Date
7 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87254123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160624
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Palestine*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
Other links
Summary sheet
SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
Data sheet
SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS
Related press
Palestine: School rooftops will generate solar energy for 16000 houses in the West Bank
Related story
Give climate finance a chance

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Palestine: School rooftops will generate solar energy for 16000 houses in the West Bank
Related story
Give climate finance a chance
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHOOL ROOFTOPS PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS

Videos

Thumbnail: Palestinian school rooftops
Palestinian school rooftops
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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