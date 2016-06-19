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VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2017 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - Vonovia and EIB sign credit line for financing energy-efficient upgrading of housing stock

Summary sheet

Release date
2 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2017
20160619
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
VONOVIA SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in energy efficiency.

This operation aims to bring environmental benefits by supporting investments that reduce energy consumption and increase the use of renewable energy, thus helping to mitigate climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives has been verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). Energy efficiency requirements are in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the Bank as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - Vonovia and EIB sign credit line for financing energy-efficient upgrading of housing stock

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73074931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160619
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190599705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160619
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Data sheet
VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - Vonovia and EIB sign credit line for financing energy-efficient upgrading of housing stock

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - Vonovia and EIB sign credit line for financing energy-efficient upgrading of housing stock
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VONOVIA ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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