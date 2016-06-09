SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Investment fund targeting underperforming sustainable fisheries and aquaculture projects
Investments in underperforming sustainable fisheries and aquaculture projects, including related responsible supply chains and other sustainable coastal activities, financing transition towards sustainable, commercially orientated practices and generation of tangible assets with best-in-class environmental, social and governance standards
The fund's strategy is to target and upgrade projects with an existing business model to have an enhanced environmental and social impact, while retaining a commercial focus. It aims to i) support resource recovery of fish stocks and invest in aquaculture activities, ii) improve fishery supply chains and related infrastructure and iii) develop other sustainable coastal activities (e.g. payment for ecosystem services and access to energy). The fund will apply a comprehensive and tested environmental and social governance approach that identifies and mitigates operational risks, supports the project transition to sustainability, and assists in successful project design and implementation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.