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SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,155,601.31
Countries
Sector(s)
Regional - Pacific : € 1,715,560.13
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 17,155,601.31
Signature date(s)
29/06/2018 : € 1,715,560.13
29/06/2018 : € 3,431,120.26
29/06/2018 : € 3,431,120.26
29/06/2018 : € 4,288,900.33
29/06/2018 : € 4,288,900.33
Other links
Related public register
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2018
20160609
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND GP SARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 20 million (EUR 17 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 84 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment fund targeting underperforming sustainable fisheries and aquaculture projects

Investments in underperforming sustainable fisheries and aquaculture projects, including related responsible supply chains and other sustainable coastal activities, financing transition towards sustainable, commercially orientated practices and generation of tangible assets with best-in-class environmental, social and governance standards

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's strategy is to target and upgrade projects with an existing business model to have an enhanced environmental and social impact, while retaining a commercial focus. It aims to i) support resource recovery of fish stocks and invest in aquaculture activities, ii) improve fishery supply chains and related infrastructure and iii) develop other sustainable coastal activities (e.g. payment for ecosystem services and access to energy). The fund will apply a comprehensive and tested environmental and social governance approach that identifies and mitigates operational risks, supports the project transition to sustainability, and assists in successful project design and implementation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Publication Date
19 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76684687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160609
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Caribbean
Regional - Pacific
Regional - Latin America
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257434839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160609
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Caribbean
Regional - Pacific
Regional - Latin America
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND
Data sheet
SUSTAINABLE OCEAN FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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