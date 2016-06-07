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LIVANOVA R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2017 : € 50,000,000
29/06/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIVANOVA R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2017
20160607
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LIVANOVA R&D
LIVANOVA PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation concerns the financing of Livanova's research and development (R&D) activities in the cardiac surgery and cardiac rhythm management franchises.

The operation targets the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of new products and technologies in the cardiac surgery and cardiac rhythm management sectors. The activities will be carried out in Italy and France in the period 2017 to 2019.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIVANOVA R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIVANOVA R&D
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71620390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160607
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIVANOVA R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
LIVANOVA R&D
Data sheet
LIVANOVA R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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