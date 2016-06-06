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BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 10,000,000
22/12/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Related press
Italy: EIB and BPER Group - EUR 50m for energy efficiency
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20160606
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 67 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will finance small-scale investments targeting energy efficiency measures mainly in the private sector and in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Italy. The proposed operation relates to the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) financial instrument.

PF4EE was established under the umbrella of the Bank's DEEP Green initiative, which aims to scale up financing for energy efficiency across a range of channels, including stimulating financial intermediaries into focusing more of their lending on energy efficiency projects. The PF4EE loan targets the financing of energy efficiency and small renewable energy investments mainly in the private sector. More specifically, projects targeted will generate energy savings and enhance energy efficiency in buildings or production facilities mainly in Italy. It will thus support national and European targets in these two areas and, as a result, supports the EU's climate change mitigation and security of energy supply objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Related projects
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and BPER Group - EUR 50m for energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Publication Date
13 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70682230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160606
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Other links
Summary sheet
BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Data sheet
BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Related press
Italy: EIB and BPER Group - EUR 50m for energy efficiency
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and BPER Group - EUR 50m for energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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