BPER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE

Summary sheet
The framework loan will finance small-scale investments targeting energy efficiency measures mainly in the private sector and in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Italy. The proposed operation relates to the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) financial instrument.
PF4EE was established under the umbrella of the Bank's DEEP Green initiative, which aims to scale up financing for energy efficiency across a range of channels, including stimulating financial intermediaries into focusing more of their lending on energy efficiency projects. The PF4EE loan targets the financing of energy efficiency and small renewable energy investments mainly in the private sector. More specifically, projects targeted will generate energy savings and enhance energy efficiency in buildings or production facilities mainly in Italy. It will thus support national and European targets in these two areas and, as a result, supports the EU's climate change mitigation and security of energy supply objectives.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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