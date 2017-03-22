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GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,470,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 21,470,000
Water, sewerage : € 21,470,000
Signature date(s)
28/07/2017 : € 21,470,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
EU bank signs first direct loan to a company in Georgia

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2017
20160585
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Georgian Water and Power LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 25 million (EUR 23 million)
USD 51 million (EUR 46 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure and waste-water treatment in Georgia's capital Tbilisi

The proposed financing would contribute to the reduction of public health risks and the improvement of living standards in Georgia's capital Tbilisi. It would enable investments in the improvement and extension of water supply and the rehabilitation of a Soviet-era wastewater treatment plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would contribute to the reduction of water leakages and reduction of energy consumption. It would also reduce discharges of insufficiently treated wastewater into surface water.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
EU bank signs first direct loan to a company in Georgia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90230525
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160585
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
EU bank signs first direct loan to a company in Georgia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EU bank signs first direct loan to a company in Georgia
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GWP TBILISI WASTE WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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