Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SCB POLAND - ABS - LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,614,117.97
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,614,117.97
Credit lines : € 50,614,117.97
Signature date(s)
9/12/2016 : € 18,980,294.24
9/12/2016 : € 31,633,823.73
Other links
Related press
Poland: #investEU: Ground-breaking EIB transactions with SCB and BZ WBK supporting small and medium-sized businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20160576
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCB POLAND - ABS - LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA, SANTANDER CONSUMER MULTIRENT SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 225 million (EUR 53 million)
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan substitute financing of Santander Consumer Bank Poland small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and mid-caps loan and leasing programme

Financing of small and medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Poland: #investEU: Ground-breaking EIB transactions with SCB and BZ WBK supporting small and medium-sized businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: #investEU: Ground-breaking EIB transactions with SCB and BZ WBK supporting small and medium-sized businesses
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications