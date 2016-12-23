LSCT NEW DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Summary sheet
The project consists of the redevelopment of two terminals in Port of La Spezia in Italy, including the increase of berth length, equipment, increase yard area and internal rationalisation.
The project will support maritime freight transport as an alternative to other transport modes. Thus, the project will contribute to transport sustainability and to the EIB transversal objectives on Climate Action. The project is therefore eligible for EIB financing under Article 309(c) of the EU Treaty as a project of common interest.
The project is part of the Port of La Spezia Masterplan. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Masterplan has been undertaken and was approved by the Italian Ministry of Environment (MoE) in 2006. Final approval for the works forming this project was granted by the MoE in December 2015. These approvals will be verified during the appraisal. The project's compliance with the Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/ECC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU, or Directive 2004/17/EC where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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