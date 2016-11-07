I&M BANK REGIONAL FINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
A regional facility to four banks across eastern Africa within the I&M banking group to part-finance investments in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Mauritius by private sector enterprises and public sector entities
The implementation of a range of financially, economically and environmentally sound projects being carried out in four countries across eastern Africa by private sector enterprises (including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap organisations) and commercially operated public sector entities in eligible sectors, including manufacturing, (renewable) energy and wholesale and retail commerce for the sustainable economic and social development of these countries
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with the applicable national social and environmental legislation, EIB guidelines and EU standards.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national procurement legislation, EIB guidelines and EU standards.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.