FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities: (i) for fuel and energy-efficiency improvement and emission reductions in motor-vehicles with gasoline, alternative fuel and electric hybrid powertrains; (ii) for energy efficiency improvement in production plant processes ("green and smart factories"); (iii) for the enhancement of vehicle safety and security. These activities will be carried out at the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) centres in Italy. It also includes some capital expenditures in a factory producing vehicle components, located in a cohesion region (Puglia) in Italy.
The project supports the promoter's R&D activities to increase fuel and energy efficiency and reduce emissions in motor vehicles, to enhance safety and security, particularly in ever more connected vehicles, and to improve energy efficiency at production plants. In addition, it includes some manufacturing investments in a factory producing vehicle components, located in a cohesion region. All project activities will be carried out in Italy.
The project concerns investments in R&D and some factory capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will review during project appraisal whether any of the investments concern construction of engine test benches that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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