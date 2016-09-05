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FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2016 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 250m to FCA for R&D projects

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2016
20160562
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 530 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities: (i) for fuel and energy-efficiency improvement and emission reductions in motor-vehicles with gasoline, alternative fuel and electric hybrid powertrains; (ii) for energy efficiency improvement in production plant processes ("green and smart factories"); (iii) for the enhancement of vehicle safety and security. These activities will be carried out at the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) centres in Italy. It also includes some capital expenditures in a factory producing vehicle components, located in a cohesion region (Puglia) in Italy.

The project supports the promoter's R&D activities to increase fuel and energy efficiency and reduce emissions in motor vehicles, to enhance safety and security, particularly in ever more connected vehicles, and to improve energy efficiency at production plants. In addition, it includes some manufacturing investments in a factory producing vehicle components, located in a cohesion region. All project activities will be carried out in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in R&D and some factory capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will review during project appraisal whether any of the investments concern construction of engine test benches that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 250m to FCA for R&D projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68794188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160562
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
Data sheet
FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 250m to FCA for R&D projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 250m to FCA for R&D projects
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA GREEN PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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