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VALIO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/03/2017 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALIO RDI
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALIO RDI
Related press
Finland: #investEU: EIB finances Valio’s healthier dairy products

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/03/2017
20160557
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Food products
VALIO OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 68 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to dairy and functional food products during the 2017-2020 period

The RDI investment aims to increase competitiveness through innovation in the food sector. In particular, the project will target healthier dairy products as well as more efficient technical solutions in terms of protecting the environment and consuming resources (e.g. fresh water and energy).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the activities to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The details will be verified during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALIO RDI
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALIO RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: #investEU: EIB finances Valio’s healthier dairy products

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALIO RDI
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67703235
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALIO RDI
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162805825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALIO RDI
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALIO RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
Food products
Data sheet
VALIO RDI
Related press
Finland: #investEU: EIB finances Valio’s healthier dairy products

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: #investEU: EIB finances Valio’s healthier dairy products
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALIO RDI
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALIO RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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