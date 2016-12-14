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MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,925,416.75
Countries
Sector(s)
Mexico : € 85,925,416.75
Energy : € 85,925,416.75
Signature date(s)
31/10/2017 : € 85,925,416.75
Other links
Related public register
11/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
Mexico: The EIB and NAFIN sign USD 100 million loan to support climate action projects
Related sub-project
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL - COAHUILA

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2017
20160534
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 100 million (EUR 94 million)
USD 1184 million (EUR 1112 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will support renewable energy projects in Mexico. The financial intermediary has presented a preliminary portfolio composed of two wind farms.

The operation comprises the construction and operation of renewable energy plants in Mexico. The project aims to support Mexico's National Climate Change Strategy 10-20-40 Vision, which has the goal of generating 35% of total electricity from clean sources by 2024.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. In Mexico full EIA and social impact assessment are mandatory for both projects. Due to the specificities of the land tenancy in Mexico and the sensitivity of certain groups, the social impact will be carefully assessed at appraisal. Compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and, among other things, the principles of relevant EU directives, will be verified at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
11/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL - COAHUILA
Other links
Related press
Mexico: The EIB and NAFIN sign USD 100 million loan to support climate action projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
11 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71302898
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160534
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
Mexico: The EIB and NAFIN sign USD 100 million loan to support climate action projects
Related sub-project
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL - COAHUILA

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mexico: The EIB and NAFIN sign USD 100 million loan to support climate action projects
Other links
Related public register
11/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related sub-project
MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION FL - COAHUILA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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