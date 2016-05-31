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OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 350,000,000
Telecom : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2018 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related EFSI register
16/05/2019 - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/08/2018
20160531
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL OPENFIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
ENEL OPEN FIBER SPA, ENEL SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 3804 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll-out of a passive optical fibre access network (fibre to the building/home) in 250 Italian cities.

By 2021 the network will connect to about 9.5 m households, representing nearly 33% of all Italian households. The network should enable licensed operators to offer ultra-high speed broadband services, up to 1 Gbps through an open access business model.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details, particularly considering works in partly historic city centres will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
16/05/2019 - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81611208
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160531
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Publication Date
15 May 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86521343
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160531
Last update
16 May 2019
Sector(s)
Telecom
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related EFSI register
16/05/2019 - OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEL OPENFIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Data sheet
OPEN FIBER ULTRA-BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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